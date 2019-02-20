Maduro challenges Guaido to call elections

Elections in Venezuela are organized by the National Electoral Council, where four out of the five rectors are manifestly militants of the ruling party and their terms are expired.

Guaidó insists on the cessation of usurpation, a government of transition and free elections as formulas to overcome the crisis

The head of Venezuela's ruling regime, Nicolás Maduro, asked the head of the National Assembly (AN), Juan Guaidó, recognized as interim president of the same nation by some 50 countries, to call presidential elections on Tuesday. Maduro's challenge is given because he believes he would defeat him and this would put an end to the dispute over the executive power that has marked an institutional crisis unprecedented in the Caribbean country.

During an act of medical graduation broadcasted on state-run television, Maduro said, defiantly, “that the mister clown (should) call for elections (...) if you have them well placed to wallow well rolled with votes, as is proper“, in reference to Guaidó.

”Why do not you call for elections to give you a ‘revolcada’ (roll over) with votes of the people? Call for elections, Mr. self-proclaimed, Mr. Clown,” added the Chavista leader.

Maduro's message comes on the same day that the Venezuelan Parliament, led by Guaidó, agreed on Tuesday to reform the electoral system - which they consider biased in favor of the government - to call in the shortest possible time to new presidential elections in view of the usurpation of power that, they denounce, makes Maduro.

Guaidó was sworn in on January 23 before a crowd as president in charge, since he affirms that Maduro was re-elected in a vote that was labeled as fraudulent, which triggers Article 233 of the Venezuelan constitution that is used when there is a power vacuum in the country’s Executive.

Several countries, including Uruguay, and entities have called for free elections as a peaceful and constitutional solution to avoid the escalation of a potentially violent conflict to the Venezuelan political crisis.

On Saturday, February 23, a massive mobilization is planned to support the entry of so-called humanitarian aid across borders. Humanitarian aid is sponsored by the detractors of Maduro, led by the United States, that demanded the Armed Forces of Venezuela, historically loyal to former President Hugo Chavez and Maduro, to let in the aid and rebel against the considered usurper.

Guaidó has the recognition of most countries of the European Union (EU) and America, which support its proposed route that includes a transitional government and free elections.