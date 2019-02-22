Falklands' government buys 18 acres of land west of Stanley for housing

The Falkland Islands Government has come to agreement with a local landowner to develop the area currently known as Bennett's Paddock to the east of Stanley Golf Course. The site is 18 acres in total and will be divided into approximately 70 individual plots for housing.

It is expected that initial exploratory works will take place during March and April with development works starting during the second half of 2019. The exploratory works will involve assessing the geology and topography of the site in order to inform the detailed design and planning for new housing and housing infrastructure.

According to the 2016 census, the Falklands capital Stanley population was 2.524 and the number of houses and flats totalled some 900 and 73. The average household size in 2016 was 2.4.