MSC Orchestra collides with MSC Poesia at Buenos Aires Port

22nd Friday, February 2019 - 19:45 UTC Full article

The videos posted show details of the incident

Two MSC cruise ships collided at the Port of Buenos Aires. One of the ships somehow lost control and hit another causing some damage. It was all caught on video.

On Wednesday while MSC Orchestra was making a maneuver at the Port of Buenos Aires in Argentina for some unknown reason control was lost. The large ship drifted further towards sister ship MSC Poesia which was moored at the south dock.

With a local pilot onboard and help from two tug boats the MSC Orchestra cruise ship still managed to hit from her starboard side.

Thankfully no injuries to guests or crew were reported but the incident did cause some minor damage mainly to MSC Orchestra’s deck seven starboard side. Apparently one the of the lifeboats was slightly damage but something serious.

Two videos posted of the incident, including grinding noises, show the incident could have been far worse. Buenos Aires port authorities are investigating how this happened especially when the weather conditions were near perfect.

The 2,500-capacity ship MSC Orchestra which weighs 92,409-tonne, reportedly lost control as he came into port. The ship suffered minor damage and was delayed as it set off on an eight-night South America cruise with stops in Brazil and Uruguay.