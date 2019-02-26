Falklands' government announces visit of Argentine next of kin on 13 March

The Falkland Islands elected government announced on Monday the visit of Argentine next of kin scheduled for 13 March. The release states that following the identification of a further 18 unknown Argentine soldiers, buried at the Argentine military Cemetery at Darwin, a private charter is due to arrive at Mount Pleasant Airport on Wednesday 13 March.

On board will be the next of kin of these soldiers and, as with the visit in March 2018, this trip will allow families to pay their respects and see their relative’s grave complete with a headstone acknowledging their name. There will be two short ceremonies supported by local and visiting clergy, as well as the Ministry of Defence, to mark the solemnity of the occasion.

As with the previous visit, the Falkland Islands Government is closely managing the logistical arrangements, including customs and immigration requirements, in order to ensure that the families have sufficient time at the cemetery to pay their respects and return to Argentina later that day. Falkland Island Government officials will be on hand to help ensure that proceedings run smoothly.