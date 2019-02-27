Faurie: ICJ Chagos ruling favours Argentina's claim over Falklands

Self-determination does not apply to either Chagos or the Malvinas, Faurie explained.

Argentina celebrated this week's ruling by the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) whereby the United Kingdom must return the Chagos Archipelago to the Republic of Mauritius, an island country located in the southwest of the Indian Ocean, something the administration of President Mauricio Macri has actively sought by diplomatic means.

“In Chagos there was a situation of territorial dismemberment, the population that inhabited the islands was moved against their will, as happened in 1833 [in Malvinas], and the Argentine position before the United Nations has always emphasized the need to restore Argentina's territorial integrity, the principle of self-determination not being applicable in this case,” Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie explained Tuesday.

By 13 votes to one, the highest judicial tribunal of the United Nations issued its Advisory Opinion on the 1965 separation of the Chagos Archipelago from the Mauritius Islands and considered that the British occupation is “illegal” and that, therefore, the current administration must be brought to an end to complete the decolonisation of this region of the world.

According to the Argentine position, the ICJ's opinion on Chagos is relevant to the claim of sovereignty over the Falkland Islands because it is a situation of territorial dismemberment and also involves a case of displacement of the native population, which was forced to leave its place of origin, as the ICJ also failed to recognise the current inhabitants of Chagos as a people with the right to self-determination.

This ruling by the ICJ “has enormous validity for the Argentine claim to the Malvinas,” Faurie underlined.

“Argentina has filed a similar complaint before the Committee of Decolonization and the General Assembly of the United Nations,” he added.

The Argentine diplomacy has sponsored in 2017 the Resolution of the UN's General Assembly which requested the intervention of the The Hague-based court.

The case is considered to be one of old-style colonialism as the United Kingdom retained the Chagos archipelago after Mauritius obtained its independence in 1968. Nearly 1500 native islanders were deported and the largest island was leased to the United States to install the Diego Garcia military air base in 1971. The deportees were never able to return to their homes.

The British press described the decision as a humiliating blow to the prestige of Great Britain on the world stage. In this regard, The Guardian newspaper described it as a significant defeat and a loss of support from traditional allies, in the midst of the process of leaving the European Union (Brexit).

The government of Mauritius and the African Union of Nations welcomed the ruling which is expected to kick off the decolonisation process.