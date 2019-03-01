Mapping the Burdwood Bank: edge of the continental shelf

This area is also likely to be very important in the face of ongoing climate change; be- cause it’s located at the southern edge of the continental shelf. (Referencial image)

Research scientist Dr Ander de Lecea

Research scientists Drs Ander de Lecea and Marina Costa of SAERI recently completed their first surveys of the Burdwood Bank, kicking off the “Fine Scaling of the Marine Management Areas of the Falkland Islands” (MMA) project.

The Bank is also thought to be important for blue carbon eco system services, meaning that the area may help to trap green house gases from the atmosphere over long periods of time and store them. From other areas that perform these vital services, we know that destroying these eco systems could mean lower capac ity for the oceans to store carbon in the long term, which could have further implications for climate change.

The Burdwood Bank is obviously quite far South in an area of rough and challenging seas, so the British Antarctic Survey, as a partner in the project, has helped to make research on the Burdwood Bank a reality.

In early December 2018 Dr de Lecea and Dr Costa boarded the RRS James Clark Ross (JCR), and made their way down to the Bank. There they deployed scientific equipment, in cluding: a highresolution multi beam ecosounder and TOPAS (subbottom profiler) to map the sea floor, and mini Agassiz trawls to collect animals from depths of 400m to 1300 m for study. They mapped a 6,096.44 km2 area at in high definition and collected over 365 different samples. Much work is now required counting and identifying species in collabo ration with experts at BAS (UK) and at the Italian National Antarc tic Museum in Genoa, Italy, who will assist in carrying out identifi cations through genetic analyses. We hope to have some new spe cies discovered and named!

This Darwin Plusfunded pro ject lead by SAERI builds on pre vious work of the Marine Spatial Planning within the Falkland Is lands, which was first explored during 20142018. Following its successful conclusion, the Falkland Island Government contract ed SAERI to undertake a second phase (MSP Phase II; July 2017 to December 2017) which cov ered three key aspects, including an assessment of fishing closure areas as sites for potential ma rine management areas (MMAs) against international criteria for Marine Protected Areas. Three areas were identified including the Burdwood Bank, Beauchêne Island and the inshore waters. In order to consider their implemen tation, the current DarwinPlus MMA project sets out to conduct key baseline work required for their effective design and man agement. Five steps have been identified; development of 1) economic consequences of any design (present and future), 2) Policy formulation, 3) Site Man agement Plans, 4) Suggested egislative framework and 5) Legacy Planning (resourcing, fi nancial, human). Thanks to this key information gained on this first research cruise, we will be able to make the most of a longer research trip on the JCR in sum mer 2019/2020, that will include seabed photography, more seabed mapping, and species sampling of this dynamic feature of the Falk lands marine ecosystem.

If you want to know more about this research program, come to the Dockyard Museum on March 1 (5pm) where Marina and Ander, will be giving a talk about their work on the Burdwood Bank and trip to

Antarctica showing some of the organisms that they collect ed there, and sharing their experi ence on the JCR and with British Antarctic Survey on their ICE BERGS2 project in Antarctica. The researchers thank the Darwin Initiative for the funding support via their Darwin+ scheme and the Falkland Island Government via the Environmental Studies Budget scheme. Thanks also go to the Falkland Island Government, Shallow Marine Surveys Group (SMSG) and the British Antarctic Survey for their support. (Penguin News)