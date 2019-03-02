Brazil: Lula allowed to attend grandson's funeral

2nd Saturday, March 2019 - 02:15 UTC Full article

Arthur, aged 7, was admitted Friday morning at Sao Paulo's Bartira Hospital with a high fever.

Brazilian authorities have allowed former President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva to attend the funeral of his seven-year-old grandson Arthur Araújo Lula da Silva, who died of meningitis on Friday.

“Our goal and desire is that there be a peaceful solution in Venezuela,” said Uruguay's Rodolfo Nin Novoa during a post-meeting press conference at the Florentino Hall of the Santos Palace.

Italy's Enzo Moavero Milanesi also reported on the achievements of a technical mission to Caracas by the Montevideo International Contact Group created on February 7 in the Uruguayan capital and made up of Uruguay and the European Union.

“There were advances,” said Nin Novoa regarding the actions of the International Contact Group on Venezuela,

“We have a margin of action in which discretion and reserve are fundamental imperatives to be successful,” the diplomat said. “Our goal and desire is that there be a peaceful solution,” he added.

“If we did not have the hope that one day they would be able to sit down to talk about the conflicting parties in that country, naturally we would not be in this task,” he emphasized.

Asked about the position of China and Russia, Nin Novoa said that these are some of the problems of the Security Council of the United Nations Organization, “where there are countries that have, more than the right, the privilege of veto and thus, consequently, they [can] block some of the proposed solutions.”

Nin Novoa also referred to the attitude of the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), the Uruguayan Luis Almagro, whom he blamed for having taken a stand for one of the parties instead of fulfilling a role of tempering the differences. “The solution is not to bring the issue to the Security Council of the United Nations Organization,” he questioned.

Moavero Milanesi acknowledged there was grave concern about the humanitarian emergency in Venezuela, but stressed that his country “does not support a military intervention” as he underscored the need “to find peaceful solutions.”