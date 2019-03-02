Reception for Falklands Representative in London, Sukey Cameron MBE

2nd Saturday, March 2019 - 07:06 UTC Full article

”I think it is true to say that Sukey knows an incredible range of people” and her filofax is as the “Who’s who of the UK Parliament and far beyond” said Gov. Phillips (Pic GHF)

Describing it as the start of a long slow goodbye, at a reception at Government House, last week Governor Nigel Phillips paid tribute to the Falkland Islands Representative in London Sukey Cameron MBE, who will retire later in the year.

As well as outlining her long and illustrious career in the service of the Falklands he said; “I think it is true to say that Sukey knows an incredible range of people,” describing her filofax as the “Who’s who of the UK Parliament and far beyond.”

He added: “Your ability to access Parliamentarians on behalf of the people of the Falklands to put forward the issues of the people of these Islands is remarkable.”

He noted that on the occasion of her “elevation as a Member of the British Empire” (MBE) it was welcomed by the Houses of Parliament no less, and it said a lot about her that she could bridge the divide across political parties.

He said she had a, “major role in taking forward the debt of gratitude that these Islands owe to those who gave so much; you’ve also been fundamental in the creation of SAMA82 and in the connection with the veterans coming down since.”

He also joked that as a diplomat “if the art of diplomacy was telling somebody to go to hell in such a manner as they look forward to the journey you’ve got that.”

He said: “It is indeed a truth that your contribution to the advancement of the interests of these Islands is incalculable.”

The Governor presented Ms Cameron with the Governor’s plaque.

Ms Cameron thanked everyone who supported her over the years adding “the fact that I’m leaving the job doesn’t mean I’m leaving the Islands, they still remain number two in my heart [after her husband]...we will be back here often and be meeting everyone again”. (Penguin News).