Uruguay’s Chancellor on Venezuela: “We have a problem and it is the attitude of Luis Almagro”

2nd Saturday, March 2019 - 01:14 UTC Full article

Nin Novoa blamed Almagro for having taken sides with one of the parties instead of fulfilling its role of tempering the differences

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay, Rodolfo Nin Novoa, ratified his position on Friday on a peaceful solution to the political and institutional crisis suffered by Venezuela along with his Italian counterpart, Enzo Moavero Milanesi in Montevideo. The Uruguayan chancellor questioned the attitude of the secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, considering that he took sides on the Venezuelan conflict.

The foreign ministers considered that it is not appropriate for the situation in Venezuela to be considered by the United Nations Security Council because “in no way is it jeopardizing world peace and security,” Nin Novoa said.

“Our goal and desire is for there to be a peaceful solution to the problems of the Venezuelan people,” the Uruguayan foreign minister said after the meeting.

The chancellors reported that a technical mission of the International Contact Group of Montevideo, initiated on February 7 and of which Italy is a founding member, made progress after its stay in Caracas.

In that sense, the Uruguayan minister emphasized that it is a conflict “of a regional nature” and should be addressed by the “regional organizations”.

However, he blamed the former Uruguayan chancellor, Almagro, for having taken sides instead of fulfilling his role of tempering the differences. ”We have some problem, and I say it with all the letters, and that is the attitude of the OAS Secretary General (Luis Almagro), who has taken sides with one of the sides, instead of fulfilling the role of appeasing and cushioning the differences between the different points of view,“ he concluded.

For his part, Foreign Minister Moavero Milanesi stressed the fact that his country ”does not support military intervention“ but showed ”concern“ about the humanitarian emergency situation in Venezuela. ”It is necessary to find peaceful solutions,“ emphasized the Italian chancellor.

Regarding the performance of China and Russia in the Security Council on Venezuela, Nin Novoa said that ”there are countries that have, more than the right, the privilege of the veto (power) and that, consequently, block some of the solutions proposed.“

On January 23, the president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, was proclaimed interim president of his country and later recognized by more than 50 countries, accusing the current occupant of the palace of the Venezuelan government, Nicolás Maduro, of ”usurping” the charge illegitimately. Neither Uruguay nor Italy, in contrast to most of the countries in their respective regions, have recognized the parliamentarian as president in charge.