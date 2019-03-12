Falklands Ultra Launches Inaugural Falkland Islands Ultramarathon in April 2020

Nowhere else in the world has such a unique mix of epic terrain, friendly wildlife and iconic battlefield history

Falklands Ultra will be an extraordinary adventure of a lifetime

The Falklands Ultra is a single-stage ultra-marathon across the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic. It will become an annual event and the inaugural event will be held in April 2020.

Falklands Ultra will be an extraordinary adventure of a lifetime. Nowhere else in the world has such a unique mix of epic terrain, friendly wildlife and iconic battlefield history. The locations that the route passes through will resonate with anyone who was old enough to be aware of events in 1982.

Starting in Goose Green, the course goes to Ajax Bay, through San Carlos, and over the hills of Mount Kent, Mount Longdon, Mount Harriet, Two Sisters, Tumbledown and Wireless Ridge before finishing in the centre of Stanley, the capital of the Falkland Islands.

As the Falkland Islands is sparsely populated, the wildlife has not learned to be afraid of people, offering amazing experiences for close encounters with the local penguins, seals, walruses and orcas.

One of the biggest challenges that competitors will have to contend with is the weather. With so little land mass at that latitude, the weather changes rapidly. It is not unusual to have warm sun, bitterly cold winds, hailstorms, snow blizzards and torrential rain all on the same day. With no trees on the Islands, there is no shelter when the weather turns for the worse.

Competitors will be exposed; they will need to be fully prepared and properly equipped for all weather conditions.

The event is an all-inclusive package with return flights from the UK, accommodation, food, the race and organized experiences of all that the Falklands has to offer.

The Falklands Ultra will be one of the world’s premier endurance challenges. The unique terrain, epic landscape and iconic history will provide an unforgettable backdrop to a once-in-a-lifetime experience for competitors.

Contact: www.falklandsultra.com or contact@falklandsultra.com