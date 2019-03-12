Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, March 12th 2019 - 17:34 UTC

Spanish election poll forecasts a hung parliament

Tuesday, March 12th 2019 - 09:24 UTC
Spain’s ruling Socialists would win 134 seats in the upcoming election due April 28, though would fall short of a majority in the 350-seat parliament forcing it to seek allies to pass legislation, a poll showed on Monday.

The GAD3 poll for the ABC newspaper showed that a coalition of right-wing parties would also not win enough seats to hold a majority, with the Partido Popular taking 87 seats, Ciudadanos taking 38 seats and the far-right Vox holding another 36 seats.

The poll was taken amongst 1,000 people between March 4 and March 8 with a margin of error of +-3.1 percent.

 

