Falklands' licensed Taiwanese jigger crew member missing

9th Saturday, March 2019 - 08:28 UTC Full article

A busy day in Stanley harbour with tens of jiggers

The Falkland Islands Fisheries and Marine Protection, FISHOPS reports that on Friday at 4:00 AM in the morning, the duty officer received a call indicating a man from a Falklands' licensed Taiwanese jigger went overboard.

The jigger “Hsiang Ching” was positioned in the northern Falklands Outer Conservation Zone, FOCZ, and reported that the incident happened at 02:30 AM.

“Hsiang Ching” has been conducting a search of the area along with support from other jiggers in the area and Air support from BFSAI.

The missing crew member had not yet been found at Friday midday and the Falkland Islands Government said it will provide a further update once more information is known.