UK Parliament: Brexit deal is rejected again

12th Tuesday, March 2019 - 20:19 UTC Full article

Theresa May has announced that a vote will be held in Parliament on Wednesday to decide on a possible “chaotic Brexit”

The Brexit deal negotiated by the Government of Theresa May and the European Union was rejected on Tuesday for the second time in the British Parliament despite the adjustments that the Prime Minister managed to reach in the European bloc.

The vote, after a day of intense debate in the legislative house, resolved 242 votes in favor and 391 against, which yields a balance of 149 votes, according to BBC.

The Prime Minister has taken the floor immediately afterwards to regret “deeply” this result and to quote the legislators for Wednesday in a vote of “great importance” that will decide if the United Kingdom opts for a Brexit without agreement, a scenario that both parties have designated as the worst of all possible.

The European Union regretted that the Parliament of the United Kingdom has rejected for the second time the Brexit Agreement negotiated with the Government of Theresa May and considered that “it is difficult to see” what else can be done to avoid a chaotic Brexit, whose possibilities have increased “Significantly”.

”Given the additional clarifications from the EU in December, January and yesterday (for this Monday), it is difficult to see what else we can do. If there is a solution to the current blockade, it can only be found in London, “said a spokesman for the president of the European Council, Donald Tusk.

In addition, the spokesman has indicated that, at 17 days of March 29, the result of the vote in the House of Commons ”significantly increases the likelihood“ of a chaotic Brexit. ”We will continue with our preparations for a (Brexit) without agreement and we guarantee that we will be prepared if that scenario materializes”, he added.