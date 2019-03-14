Argentine foreign minister receives next of kin who returned from “our Malvinas”

“I imagine you have gone through moments of great emotion in the Islands, next to the graves with the 112 full names, which until now remained unidentified”, Argentine foreign minister Jorge Faurie was quoted in an official release, on receiving the delegation of next of kin, on their return trip from the Falkland Islands, Wednesday evening.
“These trips are above all a relief for the soul of each of those who did the utmost sacrifice for the Argentines, and also for their families” added Faurie. “Welcome to the continent and thanks for bringing with you the remembrance of the extension of our motherland, which are the Malvinas Islands”.
Following on the historic 26 March 2018 trip, a true milestone since the South Atlantic conflict, the Argentine State considered once again the need to honor the memory of its fallen, another step towards addressing the historic debt of almost 37 years, particularly for the next of kin of those Argentine heroes whose remains were buried in the Islands under the caption, “Argentine soldier only known by God”
Further on the release recalls that on Wednesday, 13 March, “the new contingent of next of kin arrived at our Malvinas Islands and by land were taken to honor our beloved ones. They are 22 Argentine heroes whose remains were recently identified in the framework of the Malvinas Humanitarian Plan, and who now rest in peace at the Darwin Cemetery with a plaque engraved with their full names”.
“They were moments of great intimacy and recollection, and of great emotion for the whole delegation that will remain in the memory of the participants”.
The Argentine ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Human Rights Secretary worked jointly together with the Malvinas Fallen Families Commission, the British Embassy in Buenos Aires and the collaboration of Corporacion America, in the organization of the logistics aspects of the visit.
Finally the release points out that the Malvinas Humanitarian Plan is an unprecedented initiative trusted to the International Red Cross Committee at the end of 2016, by the governments of Argentina and the UK, which made possible the identification of the remains of 112 heroes thanks to the combined work of politics and science. The achievement of this humanitarian mission is the consequence of progress and advances in the bilateral Argentine/British relation, under the impulse of the national government.
We continue working to relieve this painful wound and building the path for a truly historic retrieval for those who gave their lives defending our motherland, concludes the official release.
Shame on you Fourie- you pathetic little man- trying to twist politics into a day that was personal and well above scum politics- all about common decency, humanity and respect.Posted 23 hours ago +5
Think- You sure know how to insult a Scotsman!!Posted 19 hours ago +4
For info - It was and remains the Argentine Families Assocation who requested a British Forces presence at their service.
Had they not requested it - it would not have been there. Instead this year as last year - so many family relatives were appreciative of the British presence in such a formal and respective manner.
they also invited the British Brigadier as the Commander to be there to receive from them a similar Wreath for him to lay on their behalf at the British Military Cemetery in respect of the British Forces who lost their lives in 1982 and their families .
Oh - and the Argentine Families Commission also referred in their service to the 3 locals who lost their lives in 1982 as well.
It is time to stop these visits, they are nothing more than political stunts. The Argentine fallen should be repatriated and all evidence of the cemetery “near ” Darwin removed.Posted 22 hours ago +3