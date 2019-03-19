Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, March 20th 2019 - 00:52 UTC

Brazil waives visa requirements for US, Canada, Australia and Japan visitors

Tuesday, March 19th 2019 - 08:32 UTC
The Brazilian government on Monday waived visa requirements for visitors from the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan, a measure to boost tourism that was first temporarily adopted before the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The exemption published in the government's official gazette coincides with President Jair Bolsonaro's visit to Washington this week. The U.S. government is not planning to reciprocate with a visa exemption for Brazilians, according to officials with knowledge of the matter.

However UK passport holders do not require a visa to enter Brazil. But passports must be valid for at least 6 months and a return ticket and proof of sufficient funds may be requested on arrival.

