Danish Royals visit Argentina with a delegation to promete business and trade

19th Tuesday, March 2019 - 08:30 UTC Full article

President Macri received Queen Margrethe II at the Presidential Palace, Casa Rosada

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II and Crown Prince Frederik are spearheading an official state visit to Argentina which started this Monday ahead of a larger business delegation which seeks to make inroads in the country.

Queen Margrethe II was received on Monday by President Mauricio Macri and First Lady Juliana Awada at the Casa Rosada. Following lunch the queen left to visit Congress and was later scheduled to meet members of the Supreme Court.

The foreign minister, Anders Samuelsen, and the food minister, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, are also part of the delegation that will be in Argentina until March 20, and which will focus on food, the environment, sustainable solutions and health.

“In many areas, Argentina is an important partner for Denmark, both politically and commercially, and the potential is there to further expand that co-operation,” said Samuelsen.

“Argentina demands solutions in many of the arenas where Denmark excels, and I hope that the state visit can further consolidate the close partnership between the two nations.”

Part of the visit will include a considerable Danish-Argentine business conference in Buenos Aires this Tuesday, where 31 participating Danish companies will have the opportunity to meet with Argentine companies and authorities across a number of platforms.

Samuelsen will also take the opportunity to discuss the ongoing situation in Venezuela, while Ellemann-Jensen will visit the state-owned energy company YPF and the new Vestas wind turbine park in Bahía Blanca.

Finally, the delegation will visit the town of Tandil, where some 50.000 Danish descendents live. The original settlers arrived in the late 19th century and early 20th after emigrating to Argentina.