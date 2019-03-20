Bolivia will host the World Travel Awards Latin American ceremony in June

20th Wednesday, March 2019 - 09:47 UTC Full article

A fast emerging tourism destination, Bolivia is a country of incredible beauty, from luxury resorts on the shore of Lake Titicaca to the amazing salt flats of Uyuni (in Pic)

World Travel Awards (WTA) has revealed that its Latin American Ceremony 2019 will be hosted in La Paz, Bolivia on 13th July 2019. The leading figureheads, decision-makers and influencers of Latin America’s travel and tourism industry are scheduled to attend the ceremony, which will mark WTA’s first visit to Bolivia.

The red-carpet ceremony will form part of the WTA Grand Tour 2019 – a global search for the finest travel and tourism organizations in the world.

A fast emerging tourism destination, Bolivia is a country of incredible beauty and a rich indigenous culture. From luxury resorts on the shore of Lake Titicaca to the amazing salt flats of Uyuni, Bolivia offers a wealth of travel experiences.

Chris Frost, Vice President, WTA, said: “We are deeply honored to host our first ever ceremony in Bolivia, and I look forward to welcoming Latin America’s most senior decision-makers to this incredible country.”

He added: “WTA has maintained its position as the industry leader for the past 26 years and the global benchmark for rewarding excellence in travel and tourism. I look forward to joining our nominees in La Paz for what will be a fascinating experience.”

The highest administrative capital in the world, La Paz is one of the seven urban wonders of the world.

Wilma Alanoca Mamani, Minister of Cultures and Tourism of Bolivia, said: “We are delighted to welcome World Travel Awards, together with the leaders and entrepreneurs of the Latin

America tourism industry with open arms to our wonderful country. The World Travel Awards Latin America Ceremony 2019 promises to be exciting. Bolivia has a rich culture and archaeology, and tourism is complementary to our living culture. La Paz, the city of peace, is unique – its geography, its people, its culture and customs coexist between the ancestral and the modernity of a metropolis.”

As part of its Grand Tour 2019, WTA is also hosting ceremonies in Montego Bay (Jamaica), Abu Dhabi (UAE), Mauritius, Madeira (Portugal), Phu Quoc (Vietnam), with the winners progressing to the Grand Final in Muscat (Oman).