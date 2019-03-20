Falklands launches procurement process and issues tender for a new port facility

20th Wednesday, March 2019 - 21:55 UTC Full article

Falklands Interim Port and Storage System, FIPASS, to the east of Stanley. (Pic MercoPress)

The Falkland Islands Executive Council on Wednesday approved a formal procurement process to issue an Invitation to Tender (ITT) to the global construction market to select and appoint a preferred development partner for the design, construction and potentially the operation of a new port facility. The tender will also invite bidders to submit funding options.

This follows a soft market test, completed in 2018, which aimed to draw interest from organisations interested in partnering with Government to develop new port infrastructure, possibly in phases, to meet the future economic demands of the Falkland Islands.

The procurement route will be to issue an ITT ‘Early Contractor Involvement’ process which involves selecting and engaging with a construction partner from the outset and throughout the development process. This approach will ensure that industry best practice, engineering, construction, technical knowledge and experience, are all factored into the design and cost planning processes at the earliest possible opportunity. It will also provide FIG with decision gateways so that designs and costs are reviewed at key stages before a final commitment to build is made.

Speaking of this development, MLA Barry Elsby, portfolio lead for Development and Commercial Services said: “This is a concrete step forwards in terms of progressing the delivery of the new port facility, essential to support the economic development of the Falkland Islands. This will be one of the largest capital projects in the history of the islands; for this reason we need to make sure that we understand the scope of the challenge as well as the opportunity ahead. To do this we have engaged with our professional experts and have chosen a recognised method of procurement that means we will be collaborating in a close partnership arrangement from the outset. I look forward to seeing the results of the procurement exercise in the months ahead.”

The aim is to issue the ITT in May for a 90-day tendering period. The procurement process will be managed by the Development and Commercial Services directorate.

See also: “Falkland Islands could have a new port in the next two years.”