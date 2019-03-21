After 34 years Levi Strauss is back in the stock market with a value of US$ 6.5bn

Levi Strauss will be worth about US$ 6.5bn when the denim-maker rejoins the stock market after 34 years away. Shares in the inventor of the blue jean have been priced at US$ 17 each, just above the target range of US$ 14-16.
Levi's has sold US$ 623m worth of shares to institutional investors before allowing the public to buy stock in the 166-year old company on Thursday. The Haas family, descendants of the founder Levi Strauss, have sold shares worth around US$ 357m.
The company will be listed under the symbol LEVI on the New York Stock Exchange and the stock has been priced at the top end of a US$14 to US$16 range.
Levi's wants to continue to grow the company from men's jeans to more products for women as well as expanding its tops business.
The firm also said: “We believe we have a significant opportunity to deepen our presence in key emerging markets, such as China, India and Brazil, to drive long-term growth.”
Jeans have regained their popularity in recent years after the “althleisure” trend when people opted to wear jogging bottoms and leggings instead of denim.
In 2017-18, global sales of jeans expanded by 4.3%, according to Euromonitor International, a market research provider. In the US, after four years of falling demand, sales rose by 2.2%.
Founder Levi Strauss moved to San Francisco in 1853 during the California gold rush, opening a dry goods business. But he struck gold when in 1873 he and a partner received a patent on using rivets to make clothes - which increased their durability.
Top CommentsDisclaimer & comment rules
No comments for this story
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook