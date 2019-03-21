Brazil: Former President Michel Temer is arrested

21st Thursday, March 2019

The former president is being investigated under the largest operation to combat corruption in the Brazil’s history, Lava Jato (Car Wash)



Former Mines and Energy minister Franco Moreira Angra 3, one of Brazil's several nuclear power plants

Former Brazilian President Michel Temer was arrested on Thursday on corruption charges, a dramatic development in a sprawling corruption probe that has roiled Brazil has showed no sign of slowing.

In a statement, the Prosecutors Office in Rio de Janeiro said that Judge Marcelo Breitas had issued an arrest order for Temer and Moreira Franco, a former minister and close ally of Temer. The statement did not detail the charges against the two and a spokeswoman at the Prosecutors Office also declined to specify the charges.

O'Globo Television showed images of the former president being accompanied by police

in Sao Paulo, where Temer lives. Helicopter images showed Temer getting out of a police convoy at an airport, presumably to be brought to Rio de Janeiro and processed.

Breitas is overseeing the Rio portion of a massive corruption probe involving kickbacks to politicians and public officials. Since launching in March 2014, the so-called Car Wash investigation has led to the jailing of top businessmen and politicians, including ex-President Lula da Silva.

Brazilian media report that Temer allegedly received over a million Reais from Engevix, through a close friend, ex Colonel Joao Baptista Lima Filho, who was also arrested, as was Franco Moreira, a former minister of Mines and Energy.

Allegedly Engevix was linked to the construction of Brazil's Angra 3 nuclear plant, and thus the corruption probe had the name of “Radioactivity”. Among charges are criminal association, active and passive corruption, money laundering and fraud in the bidding process.

Apparently Electronuclear, which runs Brazil's nuclear plants power generation contracted AF Consult Ltd (Finland) Brazilian branch and Engevix, and mounted the bribes and money siphoning scheme.

