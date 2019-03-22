FBI joins investigation into Boeing's safety and certification procedures

FAA Nominee Steve Dickson formerly a Delta Airlines executive, should get a prompt confirmation hearing before the U.S Senate,” stated Paul Hudson, of FlyersRights.org and longtime member of the FAA Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee (ARAC).

He continued, “The FAA’s safety reputation is in tatters, with current safety officials facing multiple investigations for improper certification of the 737 MAX after two crashes and inadequate emergency evacuation testing, criticism for long delays and defaults in safety rulemaking, lax enforcement of existing safety regulations, ineffective management of air traffic control modernization, mounting congestion delays from lack of airport management and construction, and no Senate-confirmed senior management.”

The New York Times reported on Thursday about the Boeing MAX 8 crash: As the pilots of the doomed Boeing jets in Ethiopia and Indonesia fought to control their planes, they lacked two notable safety features in their cockpits. One reason: Boeing charged extra for them.

CNN reported, US Justice Department prosecutors have issued multiple subpoenas as part of an investigation into Boeing’s Federal Aviation Administration certification and marketing of 737 Max planes, sources briefed on the matter.

The criminal investigation, which is in its early stages, began after the October 2018 crash of a 737 Max aircraft operated by Lion Air in Indonesia, the sources said. Transportation Secretary

Elaine Chao on Tuesday asked the agency’s inspector general to investigate the Max certification.

Criminal investigators have sought information from Boeing on safety and certification procedures, including training manuals for pilots, along with how the company marketed the new aircraft, the sources said.

The Seattle Times reported: The FBI has joined the criminal investigation into the certification of the Boeing 737 MAX, lending its considerable resources to an inquiry already being conducted by U.S. Department of Transportation agents, according to people familiar with the matter.

It’s not yet clear what possible criminal laws could be at issue in the probe. Among the things, the investigators are looking into is the process by which Boeing itself certified the plane as safe, and the data it presented the FAA about that self-certification, the sources said.

The FBI Seattle office and Justice Department’s criminal division in Washington are leading the investigation.