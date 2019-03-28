OAS approves “Humanitarian Assistance in Venezuela”; Uruguay votes against

The final tally was 19 countries in favor, 8 abstentions and 5 against, Antigua and Barbuda, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Uruguay and Venezuela

The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) approved on Wednesday the resolution “Humanitarian Assistance in Venezuela” encouraging member states, permanent observers, and the competent international organizations “to continue providing support and implementing measures to address the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.”

The document also urges Venezuelan public institutions especially the military and police establishments, “to refrain from blocking the entry of humanitarian aid into Venezuela, duly respecting the humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, and operational independence of humanitarian assistance, as well as respect for human rights.”

The resolution was approved with 19 votes in favor (Argentina, The Bahamas, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, United States, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, and Saint Lucia), 5 votes against (Antigua and Barbuda, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Uruguay and Venezuela), 8 abstentions (Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, El Salvador, Mexico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago) and two absent countries (Dominica and Grenada)

The resolution underscores “that Venezuela’s closure of its borders with Brazil and Colombia has in fact prevented the population, especially the most vulnerable, from obtaining food, medicines, medical treatment, and educational opportunities“ and concern over the collapse of Venezuela's health care system, ”which has led to the reappearance of infectious diseases previously eradicated in Venezuela as well as in bordering countries and in the region.