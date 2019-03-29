Falklands Police correct Argentine flag incident coverage

The Royal Falkland Island Police have corrected reports in the Argentine press this week. Eight men filmed holding banners and singing at the Argentine military cemetery had been reported in their national press as having been detained for two days in “a tense situation.”
One of the Argentines, Luis Escobedo, spoke to the newspaper Clarin, complaining that they were treated as if they were criminals.
Two of Argentina’s leading newspapers gave the impression in their reports that their citizens had been detained in police cells.
Escobedo also claimed that a “judge absolved them,” Clarin reported. In fact no judge was involved at any point.
Detective Sergeant Barney Allcock told Penguin News that the men were allowed to remain in their hotel, leaving one at a time to be questioned under caution at the police station.
“At no point was anyone incarcerated,” said DS Allcock. “Everyone was treated equally and with dignity.”
After being questioned, the men were released on police bail, until Attorney General Simon Young decided not to proceed with a prosecution.
At that point, the men’s property was returned to them, and they were advised by DS Allcock on the lack of sensitivity they had shown towards Islanders. (PN)
This was an episode of appalling behaviour by a bunch of village louts - not true veterans paying respects to their fallen comrades.Disrespectfull to fallen and disrespectfull to their God.Posted 2 hours ago 0
The 100% opposite of how the Arg. Families Commission require visitors to behave in their Cemetery.
Exactly the sort of behaviour that will result in the Falklands refusing to allow any future group families visits as were organised 3 weeks ago and in March 2018.
Then to come up with a string of lies and feed them to the Argentine press to try and make themselves heroes instead of loutish idiots just shows their attitude.
Fortunately 95% of those who visit the Cemetery are civilised and respectfull of their own people whom lie there- and we Islanders - but the 5% will soon ruin it all
for everyone if this sort of thing happens again.
Stop the turnipy brainwash..., Kelpers...Posted 1 hour ago 0
The serious Argentinean press has reported..., correctly and exactly..., what happened in Malvinas...
https://www.pagina12.com.ar/183435-un-ex-combatiente-detenido-en-malvinas
Of course..., if you prefer to read the Argentinean pendants of The Sun & The Mirror..., be my guest...
And please excuse Argie war veteran Luis Escobedo lack of knowledge about the Engrish judiciary sistem that impeded him to diferentiate between an Engrish “judge” and an Engrish “attorney general”...
Specially when said Attorney General..., Mr. Simon Young..., didn't take the trouble to introduce himself properly...
Anyhow..., Kelpers.... Continue the good work...
Two ***“unresolved”*** vandalic desacrations of that little Madonna at the cemetery and now detaining visitors who ain't disturbing nobody in the middle of nowhere...
You are good in your way to reach the level of Turkish fundamentalist Erdogan's despicable attitude towards the ANZAC cemetery at Gallipoli...