Falklands Police correct Argentine flag incident coverage

29th Friday, March 2019 - 08:20 UTC Full article

The Royal Falkland Islands Police station in Stanley

The Royal Falkland Island Police have corrected reports in the Argentine press this week. Eight men filmed holding banners and singing at the Argentine military cemetery had been reported in their national press as having been detained for two days in “a tense situation.”

One of the Argentines, Luis Escobedo, spoke to the newspaper Clarin, complaining that they were treated as if they were criminals.

Two of Argentina’s leading newspapers gave the impression in their reports that their citizens had been detained in police cells.

Escobedo also claimed that a “judge absolved them,” Clarin reported. In fact no judge was involved at any point.

Detective Sergeant Barney Allcock told Penguin News that the men were allowed to remain in their hotel, leaving one at a time to be questioned under caution at the police station.

“At no point was anyone incarcerated,” said DS Allcock. “Everyone was treated equally and with dignity.”

After being questioned, the men were released on police bail, until Attorney General Simon Young decided not to proceed with a prosecution.

At that point, the men’s property was returned to them, and they were advised by DS Allcock on the lack of sensitivity they had shown towards Islanders. (PN)