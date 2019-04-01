A preview of Argentina's presidential campaign: “Macri, you son of a b...”

1st Monday, April 2019 - 09:58 UTC Full article

In effect in one of the videos, under the heading “Who the f... cares” there is a clear contrast between background criticisms of the current inflation rate

Contrasting and controversial political ads for the Argentine presidential election next October have emerged allegedly launched by Mauricio Macri's advisory team, and they have caused quite a surprise when not a stir. The idea is to promote public works and investments undertaken by the Macri administration despite the virulent criticism of current policies.

In effect in one of the videos, under the heading “Who the f... cares” there is a clear contrast between background criticisms of the current inflation rate (42% annualized in February) and the price of the dollar (which lost half its value last year) in Argentina, and live testimonies of grateful people who have benefitted with a new home or from the extension of the running water and sewage systems.

However a second 15 seconds is even more aggressive and contrasting: with the background of a crowd in choir, such as in football stadiums, singing the worst and coarsest insults against Macri and his mother, the video shows a flash of heavy equipment building roads, bridges, housing and workers hastily involved in their tasks.

The crowd is heard roaring “Macri, you son of a b....”, and in effect the video ends with that phrase on the black screen in question marks.

However the Casa Rosada, Government House, has yet to admit it has officially launched the spots in the social networks, most probably as test balloons to get a reaction feeling from public opinion. Nevertheless some lawmakers from the ruling party already have them in their twitter accounts.

But they also admit that official campaign spots have yet to be defined, It is believed some advisors of Macri want to send a positive message but at the same time in clear confrontation with the opposition Peronist groupings critics: anyhow it is “a strategy which still does not have a 100% consensus”.