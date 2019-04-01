Falkland Islands Tree Planting At RAF Mount Pleasant Fails To Branch Out

Personnel deployed in the Falkland Islands are met by the sight of trees, but they aren’t just any old trees, these trees grow …er, sideways. British Armed Forces personnel are pleasantly surprised upon arrival at their final destination when posted to RAF Mount Pleasant Complex on the windswept archipelago.
In true military fashion, the forces community is spending its spare time taking pictures and selfies in all sorts of weird and wonderful ways.
Personnel have been posting their pictures online showing themselves in a variety of poses, making the most of the bizarre sight of the slanted trees.
There are no native trees that survive on the remote Islands, this is due to the very high winds and poor soil conditions found there.
However, the ones that still do stand, albeit sideways, were planted in 1983, one year after the Falklands conflict ended.
The then local government began a program to plant trees right across the island in the hope that it would introduce further wildlife and plants – although this failed to branch out. (Forces Netwok)
Silly April 1st- Silly idiot cannot even take a photo at MPA- this picture is miles away and nothing military at MPA in 1883- did not exist. Just a small shepherds, house- with yes a couple of trees by it!-still to be seen today off the west ends of main runway. Trees have been planted regularily around the Islands since settlement started in 1800s and continue today.Posted 17 hours ago 0
The first main planted areas at MPA were -planted in 1987-88. I should know as my team were hired to do it.
My great grandfather Halliday and family migrated from the Falklands to the Rio Gallegos in Patagonia on July 30, 1885 because, compared to The Falklands, going to Santa CruzPosted 13 hours ago 0
province in Patagonia was like moving to Miami. People don't realize that the weather on the Falklands varies from windy and rainy to stormy a horrible. There are so few trees in Patagonia that I once started counting them via Google Maps aerial photography. But I got tired of looking and gave up.