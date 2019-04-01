Falkland Islands Tree Planting At RAF Mount Pleasant Fails To Branch Out

1st Monday, April 2019 - 06:39 UTC Full article

Sideways trees at the grounds of RAF Mount Pleasant Falkland Islands: Picture courtesy of Kristina Klug

Personnel deployed in the Falkland Islands are met by the sight of trees, but they aren’t just any old trees, these trees grow …er, sideways. British Armed Forces personnel are pleasantly surprised upon arrival at their final destination when posted to RAF Mount Pleasant Complex on the windswept archipelago.

In true military fashion, the forces community is spending its spare time taking pictures and selfies in all sorts of weird and wonderful ways.

Personnel have been posting their pictures online showing themselves in a variety of poses, making the most of the bizarre sight of the slanted trees.

There are no native trees that survive on the remote Islands, this is due to the very high winds and poor soil conditions found there.

However, the ones that still do stand, albeit sideways, were planted in 1983, one year after the Falklands conflict ended.

The then local government began a program to plant trees right across the island in the hope that it would introduce further wildlife and plants – although this failed to branch out. (Forces Netwok)