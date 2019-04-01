The Revoke Article 50 petition (to halt Brexit) has passed six million signatures

The petition calling on the UK Government to halt the Brexit process has passed six million signatures. The Revoke Article 50 petition, due to be debated by MPs this Monday, is the best-supported proposal in the history of the House of Commons and Government’s e-petitions website.
Rejecting the often-repeated claim that EU withdrawal is the “will of the people”, it calls for the revocation of the Article 50 letter informing the European Council of the UK’s intention to leave.
The Article 50 letter can be withdrawn by the UK unilaterally, without the need for EU agreement, leaving Britain free to continue as a member on its current terms.
The petition quickly passed the 100,000-signature threshold needed for it to be debated in Parliament, with the official committee revealing nearly 2,000 signatures were being completed every minute at one point.
A 2016 petition calling for a second EU referendum should the winning vote and turnout not reach a certain threshold had been the most signed petition, at almost 4.2 million.
The Revoke Article 50 petition also passed another proposal which sought to prevent Donald Trump from making a state visit to the UK, which had 1.9 million sign-ups.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Hopefully common sense will prevail in Parliament when the next vote is taken and Article 50 will be revocked. Furthermore that a decision is taken for the UK to remain in the EU and stop wasting time, effort and money. Time, effort and money which could be placed towards far better use like improving schools, healthcare and no doubt numerous other issues.Posted 3 hours ago 0
Every conceivable group of Cos. Countries, Insitutions, etc. world-wide are all getting together for the common good by establishing “Federations”, or other similar organizations to present a common front to face all difficulties that may arise.
Meantime the UK as doing absolutely the opposite or saying “going it alone” without the slightest idea of the future consequences thereof..
Frankly as the Spanish saying applies freely translated “es inutil escupir contra el viento”.
This being exactly what the UK seems to be doing to get through Parliament, and which will more than likely turn out to be totally non beneficial to themselves and likewise the rest of Europe,.
Hopefully commun sense will prevail even this chaotic House of Commons.
If your politics doesn't conform with mine, you need to find some common sense.Posted 1 hour ago 0
Never mind the consequences of my politics, there aren't any.
People who think like me are smart, people who don't are stupid.
What I define as the “common good” is correct, any other definition of the “common good” is only foolishness.
Arrogant totalitarian brainwashed pseudo-intellectual.
When all those socialist republics left the USSR, they were foolish and were acting contrary to the “common good”.