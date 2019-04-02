Argentina dedicates April 2nd to honor Malvinas war fallen combatants and veterans

At 09:00 President Macri will unveil at the Olivos residence a plaque to honor the 649 Argentines combatants who lost their lives in the conflict

Claudio Avruj, Human Rights Secretary underlined the importance of this year's event because of the humanitarian project to identify remains at Darwin cemetery

At Plaza San Martin Malvinas cenotaph a black granite gravestone will be replaced by one with the full names of all those fallen combatants which have been identified

Argentine president Mauricio Macri will be receiving this Tuesday relatives of Malvinas fallen and veterans at the official residence in Olivos for a commemoration of the 37th anniversary of the South Atlantic conflict

The official denomination of the day which recalls the invasion of the Falkland Islands on April 2nd is “Malvinas War Veterans and Fallen Day” and will be replicated in all of Argentina with the main ceremony at the cenotaph in Plaza San Martín, downtown Buenos Aires.

At 09:00 in the morning President Macri will unveil a plaque to honor the 649 Argentines combatants who lost their lives in the conflict. This will be located at the Plaza Seca next to the flag mast of the Olivos presidential residence, the first testimony of such homage to the Malvinas combatants at the grounds of the residence.

“It will be a most important and emotive ceremony since this April 2nd we must add the courage and significance of the Humanitarian Plan which has helped with the identification of unknown remains of the Malvinas heroes” anticipated Claudio Avruj, Human Rights Secretary in Macri's cabinet.

Avruj added it is very emotive and significant for the next of kin since the task headed by the Red Cross International Committee, so far, has helped to identify 112 of the 122 remains buried at the Argentine military cemetery at Darwin.

The plaque at Olivos will read, “Standing homage of the Argentine State to its Malvinas and South Atlantic Islands heroes”. Avruj added this is “a reaffirmation of our commitment as a State and society with the Malvinas Islands”

Others attending the ceremony include Defense minister Oscar Aguad, the top brass of the Argentine Armed Forces and the one hundred of Malvinas fallen relatives and veterans.

At 11:00 the main ceremony will take place at the Plaza San Martin Malvinas cenotaph where the black granite gravestone which reads, “Argentine soldier only known to God” like those in the Darwin cemetery will be replaced by one with the full names of all those fallen combatants which have been identified so far.

This ceremony will be attended by minister Aguad, foreign minister Jorge Faurie, and top military officers from the three forces.

Similar ceremonies or vigils awaiting April 2nd to honor those who took part in the South Atlantic conflict have been announced in the provinces of Buenos Aires, Chubut, Neuquen, Santa Fe, Corrientes, Santiago del Estero, Catamarca and Tierra del Fuego among others.