Vázquez on the military crisis in Uruguay: “I assume all my political responsibility”

2nd Tuesday, April 2019 - 20:11 UTC Full article

Tabaré Vázquez, assuming political responsibility, said that he and the entire hierarchy will be at the disposal of the Justice.

Vázquez also requested the resignation of the three members of the Court of Honor, among whom is the newly appointed Commander of the Army, José González The signature of the president had been stamped endorsing the ruling (in Spanish) of the Court of Honor that judged the behavior of former repressors of the dictatorship

President Tabaré Vázquez responded by the military crisis that led to the dismissal of the command of Uruguay’s Defense on Monday and put himself at the disposal of the justice by assuming his political responsibility in the episode, which he described as “serious”.

Although he signed the homologation of the Honor Court ruling, the Uruguayan President admitted in a television interview to VTV Noticias that he never read the file in which former military officer José Nino Gavazzo admitted to throwing, in March 1973 - during the military boom that led to the dictatorship, - the body of guerrilla militant Roberto Gomensoro to the Negro River. The information had been disclosed in El Observador on Saturday and is given three weeks after the former Army Commander, Guido Manini Ríos, was dismissed by the president when questioning the Executive's actions.

The main leaders of the leftist ruling party, Frente Amplio (Broad Front), applauded Vázquez's actions after a critical weekend, during which the ruling party had demanded changes in the Army. From the opposition, several leaders also claimed that what happened had political consequences.

Fonts told MercoPress that the issue is being discussed at the executive level among the leaders of the opposition parties. Several leaders asked that what happened had political consequences and questioned Vázquez’ actions.

Vazquez alongside the former Commander in Chief of the Army, Guido Manini Ríos. Photo: Spotlight Uy / Gastón Britos.



The president said he signs some 50 administrative resolutions a day and does not read them completely. “I cannot be reading 50 expedients. I did not approve what the Court acted, I homolog part of the ruling and I did not approve another,” he said, clarifying how it was that he acted from the Presidency in this instance.

According to sources within the executive, the president mainly blamed the person who signed the resolution with the interim defense minister, Daniel Montiel, who was asked to sign his resignation letter on Monday. Vázquez also requested the resignation of the three members of the Court of Honor - among which is the current Commander of the Army, José González - and the head of the Ministry of Defense, Jorge Menéndez, who was absent from his portfolio since he is fighting against terminal cancer.

Although his signature had been stamped endorsing the ruling of the Court of Honor that judged the conduct of Gavazzo and Jorge “Pajarito” Silveira, the president, according to the Uruguayan press, did not know that the proceedings included the revealing confession of Gavazzo, as well as a Silveira's statement that blamed him for that death. That information, in as much, was contained in the file of the acted by the Court of Honor that received the Presidency in February.

“The events that occurred are serious, and the outcome of them too,” tweeted the opposition deputy of the National Party (PN) Pablo Abdala, who demanded the president speak publicly on the issue to give explanations about his “acts, decisions and omissions.”

On the other hand, Vázquez said that “evidently until this moment where Gavazzo declares there was a pact of silence” and that it is clear that “there were tortures, deaths and disappearances” and that ”now one of the main actors recognizes it (...) There is no assumptions, it's the reality. “

The president, assuming political responsibility, said that he and the entire hierarchy will be at the disposal of the Justice.

”I loaded him to the vehicle, I drove the vehicle, I took it to the place, I lowered it, I put him in a boat, I threw it from the boat. Alone,” said former repressor and former military officer José Gavazzo on the disappearance of Gomensoro. These confessions may not be the only ones and now the minutes of the military trial will be examined carefully. Gavazzo is currently in domiciliary arrest.