“Significant advance” in identifying the last ten combatants buried in Falklands

3rd Wednesday, April 2019 - 09:08 UTC Full article

So far, of the 122 unmarked graves at the Darwin Argentine memorial, 112 have been given a full name

“DNA samples of all bodies have been collected, but those from the remaining ten are not sufficiently precise, we are looking into closer parental links”, Avruj said

Scientific investigations into the ten body remains that are still pending of identification are advancing significantly, announced on Tuesday Argentina's Human Rights and Cultural Pluralism Secretary, Claudio Avruj in reference to the unmarked graves of combatants buried at the Argentine military cemetery in the Falkland Islands, a legacy of the 1982 South Atlantic conflict.

“DNA samples of all bodies have been collected, but those from the remaining ten are not sufficiently precise, so we are looking into closer parental links”, pointed out Avruj. So far, of the 122 graves at the Darwin Argentine memorial which originally and during almost 37 years only had a black gravestone reading “Argentine soldier only known to God”, 112 have been given a full name.

This is the result of the humanitarian project plan undertaken by Argentina, United Kingdom and the Falklands, under the guidance of the International Committee of the Red Cross, to identify the remains in 122 graves, helping to bring some peace and solace to their next of kin.

Avruj reiterated the Argentine State commitment with the relatives of the still ten unidentified remains and also recalled that April 2 was a very special anniversary for Argentina that claims sovereignty over the Malvinas and South Atlantic Islands.

On this date April 2nd. but in 1982 the Argentine military invaded the Falklands, but Avruj underlined that the path chosen by president Mauricio Macri was the correct one, dialogue.

“This is a very special day which unites all Argentines in the feeling and commitment of understanding and knowing that the Malvinas are Argentine”, said Avruj following the main ceremony on the 37th anniversary of the Malvinas war to honor combatants and veterans of the conflict, “our Malvinas heroes”. The ceremony took place at the Malvinas cenotaph in Plaza San Martin, downtown Buenos Aires.

“Dialogue is the path that has been chosen by president Macri for the UK to acknowledge Argentine sovereignty over the Islands, and even when the path is the right one and we will reach an understanding, it will most probably be quite a long one”.

Avruj also underlined the work and results of the humanitarian project to identify the Malvinas heroes buried at the Argentine military cemetery in the Falklands and reaffirmed the government's commitment with the Malvinas families and veterans.

The Argentine official also anticipated that the promised trip to where the Argentine cruise ARA General Belgrano was sunk will be taking place sometime next October or November. This is being coordinated with the Navy and “we are aware it was a very special request from the families of crewmembers lost and survivors” The cruise will be done in the Argentine icebreaker Almirante Irizar.

The old Argentine cruiser originally belonging to the US Navy was torpedoed by a Royal Navy nuclear powered submarine on 2 May 1982 with the largest single loss of lives during the 74-day conflict.

Finally Avruj who on two occasions has flown to the Falklands with the Malvinas families to visit the Darwin cemetery, said relations with the Falklands' people are most respectful and very close, particularly with the elected Legislative Assembly that rules the Islands, “they have facilitated all our needs” during the trips.