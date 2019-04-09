Falkland Islands appoints new Representative in the UK

9th Tuesday, April 2019 - 20:07 UTC Full article

Richard Hyslop, the new Falklands' UK Representative will succeed Sukey Cameron MBE

Sukey Cameron retires from the post in October 2019, after 36 years of service within FIG, 29 of which were as UK Representative.

The Falkland Islands Government announced on Tuesday the appointment of Richard Hyslop as the new UK Representative, succeeding Sukey Cameron MBE who retires from the post in October 2019, after 36 years of service within FIG, 29 of which were as UK Representative.

Richard, who is currently employed as the Senior Policy Adviser working within the Policy and Economic Development Directorate of FIG has been appointed to this new role on a three year contract. He has 16 years experience working within Westminster and Brussels, having worked for members of the Scottish and European Parliaments, been a Civil Servant, and set up and ran his own public affairs consultancy. Prior to taking up his current role within FIG, he was Chief Executive of a leading industry trade body and ran an office of a similar size to FIGO.

On his appointment, Richard said, “I am honoured to have been appointed as the new UK Representative. I look forward to working with the team at FIGO to build on the successes of the current UK Representative, Sukey Cameron, who has served the Islands with distinction over a number of years.”

FIG also announced that the Assistant Representative position will be re-designated as Deputy Representative and will have a strengthened role going forward.

MLA Roger Spink said, “Richard has a wealth of experience and will be able to hit the ground running at a challenging time in UK politics.”

MLA Roger Edwards said, “Richard Hyslop together with the Deputy Representative will form a strong team to lead FIGO.”

Barry Rowland, Chief Executive, welcomed the appointment saying, “I am delighted that we have been able to appoint someone with Richard’s experience. These are both exciting and challenging times for the Falkland Islands and along with MLAs, I am confident that he will bring his experience to bear to ensure that the Falkland Islands continue to be credibly represented in the UK and Europe.