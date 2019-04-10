Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, April 10th 2019 - 12:52 UTC

OAS Permanent Council accepts Representative of Venezuela’s National Assembly

Wednesday, April 10th 2019 - 09:47 UTC
Full article 0 comments
Uruguay was among the nine countries voting against the resolution accepting the Venezuelan National Assembly permanent representative Uruguay was among the nine countries voting against the resolution accepting the Venezuelan National Assembly permanent representative

The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) approved on Tuesday a resolution on the situation in Venezuela in which it resolves “to accept the appointment of Mr. Gustavo Tarre as the National Assembly’s designated permanent representative, pending new elections and the appointment of a democratically elected government,” and instructs the Secretary General ”to transmit the text of this resolution to the Secretary General of the United Nations.”

The resolution was approved with 18 votes in favor (Argentina, The Bahamas, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, United States, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, and Saint Lucia), 9 votes against (Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Dominica, Grenada, Mexico, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela), 6 abstentions (Barbados, El Salvador, Guyana, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago) and one absent country (Belize).

Categories: International, Venezuela.
Tags: Gustavo Tarre, Juan Guaido, Organization of American States (OAS), Samuel Moncada, Venezuela, Venezuela crisis, Venezuela News, Venezuela’s National Assembly.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules

No comments for this story

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

﻿