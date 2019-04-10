OAS Permanent Council accepts Representative of Venezuela’s National Assembly

10th Wednesday, April 2019 - 09:47 UTC Full article

Uruguay was among the nine countries voting against the resolution accepting the Venezuelan National Assembly permanent representative

The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) approved on Tuesday a resolution on the situation in Venezuela in which it resolves “to accept the appointment of Mr. Gustavo Tarre as the National Assembly’s designated permanent representative, pending new elections and the appointment of a democratically elected government,” and instructs the Secretary General ”to transmit the text of this resolution to the Secretary General of the United Nations.”

The resolution was approved with 18 votes in favor (Argentina, The Bahamas, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, United States, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, and Saint Lucia), 9 votes against (Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Dominica, Grenada, Mexico, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela), 6 abstentions (Barbados, El Salvador, Guyana, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago) and one absent country (Belize).