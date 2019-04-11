“Please don't waste this time”, Donald Tusk tells Britain

“Please don't waste this time,” Tusk told a news conference after eight hours of EU leaders' talks on the matter

European Council President Donald Tusk told Britain on Thursday not to waste the extra time to sort out Brexit after the EU agreed to a second delay to London's departure until Oct.31.

“Please don't waste this time,” Tusk told a news conference after eight hours of EU leaders' talks on the matter.

He said Britain still had all the options on Brexit available during the extension, from approving the stalled divorce deal, to changing its leave strategy to cancelling the departure altogether.

EU leaders would review the situation at their regular summit in June.

“June is not a cliff-edge, or a moment to take new decisions, it must be clear,” Tusk said. ”June is not for decisions about extension.