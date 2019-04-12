Falklands will celebrate the Queen's birthday with a parade on April 21

12th Friday, April 2019 - 07:42 UTC Full article

The Parade will proceed as usual, including a 21 gun salute and a fly past, and will be followed by a march past at which the Governor will take the Royal Salute.

The elected government of the Falkland Islands, Gilbert House, announced that the parade to celebrate the birthday of Her Majesty the Queen will be held at Stanley's Victory Green on Sunday 21st April 2019. The parade will form up at Victory Green at 10.20 hours and the Falklands' Governor will arrive at 10.30 hours.

The Parade will proceed along the usual lines, including a 21 gun salute and a fly past, and will be followed by a march past at which the Governor will take the Royal Salute.

Taking part in the parade will be contingents of the Royal Navy, the Army, the Royal Air Force, the Falkland Islands Defense Force supported by the Band of the Brigade of Gurkha and members of youth organizations. Also in attendance will be representatives of the Legislative Assembly and the Falkland Islands Government.

The release points out that it is an important occasion and gives members of the public the opportunity to demonstrate their loyalty to the Crown and pay their respects to Her Majesty, whose presence is symbolized by the flying of the Royal Standard during part of the ceremony.

Members of the public attending the parade are invited to observe it from points on Victory Green and should be in position by 10.15 hours. The particular areas will be indicated by the Police Officers on duty. Finally it is appropriate for medals and decorations to be worn on this occasion.