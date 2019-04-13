Facebook spent US$ 22.6m in CEO Zuckerberg's security in 2018

13th Saturday, April 2019 - 07:17 UTC Full article

Zuckerberg has drawn a base salary of US$1 for the past three years, and his other compensation was listed at US$22.6 million, mostly for his personal security

Facebook Inc more than doubled the money it spent on Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg's security in 2018 to US$22.6 million, a regulatory filing showed on Friday. Zuckerberg has drawn a base salary of US$1 for the past three years, and his “other” compensation was listed at US$22.6 million, most of which was for his personal security.

Nearly US$20 million went toward security for Zuckerberg and his family, up from about US$9 million the year prior. Zuckerberg also received US$2.6 million for personal use of private jets, which the company said was part of his overall security program.

Facebook has in the past few years faced public outcry over its role in Russia's alleged influence on the 2016 U.S. presidential election and has come under fire following revelations that Cambridge Analytica obtained personal data from millions of Facebook profiles without consent.

Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg took home US$23.7 million in 2018 compared to US$25.2 million last year.

Separately, Facebook said Netflix Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings would vacate his seat on the social media company's board and not be nominated for re-election.

Hastings' departure comes as the Menlo Park-based company beefs up its push into videos. Hastings has served on Facebook's board since 2011.

The company also said it would nominate PayPal's senior vice president of core markets, Peggy Alford, to its board in place of University of North Carolina President Emeritus Erskine Bowles, who will also not be re-nominated.