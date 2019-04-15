Spectacular fireball across the night sky was recorded in southern Brazil

15th Monday, April 2019 - 17:41 UTC Full article

According to reports submitted to the American Meteor Society, the event lasted about 3 seconds before the fireball disintegrated

A spectacular fireball was recorded blazing across the night sky over Rio Grande do Sul and the state of Santa Catarina in southern Brazil around 3:21 a.m. local time (6:21 UTC) on Friday.

According to reports submitted to the American Meteor Society, the event lasted about 3 seconds before the fireball disintegrated. Video shows the flash of light so intense that it looked like night turned into day.

There were no reports of damage or injuries caused by the meteor, Porto Alegre newsparer O Povo, reported

The spectacular fireball was recorded by the Brazilian Meteor Observation Network (BRAMON), which said the meteoroid, weighing between 6.3 and 16 kg, reached the Earth’s atmosphere over the Atlantic Ocean at a speed of 33.95 km/s (122,200 km/h).