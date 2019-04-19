Londonderry “terrorist incident”: young journalist shot dead

One reporter who was at the scene said a gunman “came round the corner and fired shots indiscriminately towards police vehicles”.

A journalist has been shot dead in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, in what police are treating as a “terrorist incident”. Dissident republicans are being blamed for killing 29-year-old Lyra McKee during rioting after police searches in Derry's Creggan area on Thursday night. Petrol bombs were also thrown at police Land Rovers.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said the police were “treating the shooting as a terrorist incident” and a murder inquiry had been launched. There are reports that the trouble broke out after police raids on houses in the Mulroy Park and Galliagh areas.

“Not only is it a murder of a young woman. It's another act of violence on this city. I would appeal to people who are intent on violence to draw back. I appeal to people with influence to appeal to people to ensure this is a peaceful weekend.

”I believe that this was orchestrated. Orchestrated to a point that they just want to have violence and attack police“.

”There were a number of houses with families - they had all spilled out on the street to see what was happening,“ added Leona O'Neill.

”There were young people, there were children on the street, there were teenagers milling about and a gunman just fired indiscriminately up the street.“

Sinn Féin's vice-president Michelle O'Neill said she was ”shocked and saddened at the tragic news“, adding: ”I unreservedly condemn those responsible for killing this young woman.“

DUP leader Arlene Foster tweeted: ”Heartbreaking news. A senseless act. A family has been torn apart.“ The SDLP's Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan tweeted: ”Just leaving Creegan, heartbroken and angry at the senseless loss of a young life.

“Violence only creates victims, that's all it ever has done. The thoughts and prayers of our city are with the young woman's family and friends, may she rest in peace.”