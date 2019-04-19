Top Foreign Office diplomat visits Falklands to address Brexit and consequences

Sir Simon McDonald, Permanent Under-Secretary and Head of the Diplomatic Service at the Foreign Office (FCO) this week assured that the Falkland Islands Government (FIG) and the FCO are “working on a common agenda, which is to secure the future of the Falkland Islands.”
Mr McDonald made the comments during what was the first visit of a FCO Permanent Under-Secretary to the Falklands, and during which he met with Members of Legislative Assembly and senior civil servants.
Asked whether Brexit could result in a loss of support for the Falklands message in Europe, McDonald further sought to reassure that the United Kingdom is determined to maintain a close relationship with
Europe, and pointed out that while the relationship with Europe will be different after Brexit, “we are convinced we will make a success of it, and we will make a success of it not only for the UK but for the whole UK family.”
The visit of the top Foreign Office diplomat is seen in the framework of the current growing concern both in the Falkland Islands, but also in Galicia, Spain, the leading fishing country of the EU, regarding the outcome of the Brexit negotiations and the future trade and economic relation of the UK with the European Union.
Galician fleets are very much involved in the North and South Atlantic fisheries, and represent an outstanding contribution to the economy of that Spanish region.
Pytangua - This is not a waste of money and the answers to the questions about the Falklands' meat, wool and fishing exports need some serious attention as the whole Falklands economy depends on clarification of the political impasse.Posted 4 hours ago +1
As for your situation in a UK city - you get continuous attention from your MP(s) and from the 24/7 coverage of the debates and posturing of the politicians. England (very narrowly) voted for Brexit but the Falklanders definitely did not, so they need some attention for the problems they will now face.
What a ridiculous waste of money - a high-level visit just for 3,000 people. WE never got a such a visit in our neighbourhood of 30,000 in one of England's cities. It's just the colonial mindset at play - and we the taxpayers are footing the bill.Posted 5 hours ago 0