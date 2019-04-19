Top Foreign Office diplomat visits Falklands to address Brexit and consequences

19th Friday, April 2019

Mr McDonald (center) visit was first of a FCO Permanent Under-Secretary to the Falklands

Sir Simon McDonald, Permanent Under-Secretary and Head of the Diplomatic Service at the Foreign Office (FCO) this week assured that the Falkland Islands Government (FIG) and the FCO are “working on a common agenda, which is to secure the future of the Falkland Islands.”

Mr McDonald made the comments during what was the first visit of a FCO Permanent Under-Secretary to the Falklands, and during which he met with Members of Legislative Assembly and senior civil servants.

Asked whether Brexit could result in a loss of support for the Falklands message in Europe, McDonald further sought to reassure that the United Kingdom is determined to maintain a close relationship with

Europe, and pointed out that while the relationship with Europe will be different after Brexit, “we are convinced we will make a success of it, and we will make a success of it not only for the UK but for the whole UK family.”

The visit of the top Foreign Office diplomat is seen in the framework of the current growing concern both in the Falkland Islands, but also in Galicia, Spain, the leading fishing country of the EU, regarding the outcome of the Brexit negotiations and the future trade and economic relation of the UK with the European Union.

Galician fleets are very much involved in the North and South Atlantic fisheries, and represent an outstanding contribution to the economy of that Spanish region.