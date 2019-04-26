Brazilian Vice-president on a ten day visit to China next May 16

26th Friday, April 2019 - 10:29 UTC Full article

Vice President Hamilton Mourao has taken a more pragmatic approach toward his country’s top trading partner, seeking to maintain commercial ties with China

Brazil’s Vice President Hamilton Mourao will travel to China on May 16, staying for 10 days with stops in Beijing and Shanghai. Mourao, a former general who is seen as a moderate in the far-right government of Jair Bolsonaro, has recently become embroiled in a nasty war-of-words with the president’s sons, who are both influential lawmakers.

In comparison with Bolsonaro, who often criticized China’s large role in Brazil’s economy during his presidential campaign, Mourao has taken a more pragmatic approach toward his country’s top trading partner, seeking to maintain commercial ties.

Mourao’s visit to the world’s second-largest economy should mark the reactivation of the Sino-Brazilian Bilateral Cooperation Commission.

Additionally, there is also hope that new meat export permits may be announced during the visit, according to Chinese Ambassador to Brazil Yang Wanming.