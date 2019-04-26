Falklands second flight, this time to Sao Paulo set to start in November

MLA Barry Elsby told the Legislative Assembly that the new Latam flight to São Paulo, with a call in Cordoba, Argentina is set to start in November

As to improvements to the terminal at Mount Pleasant Airport, MLA Elsby said discussions are progressing MLA Elsby further confirmed that delivery of the first of two new Islander aircraft for FIGAS has been delayed until the spring

Falkland Islands' lawmaker MLA Barry Elsby told the Legislative Assembly that the new Latam flight to São Paulo is set to start in November, adding that contractual negotiations with the air carrier are “well advanced and nearing completion.”

Referring to required improvements to the terminal at Mount pleasant Airport, MLA Elsby said that discussion with the military are progressing, “especially in relation to necessary arrangements for passengers arriving before any new facility is ready”

MLA Elsby further confirmed that delivery of the first of two new Islander aircraft for FIGAS (Falkland Islands Government Air Service) has been delayed until the spring.

“We had hoped that the first of the new planes would arrive well before the start of the next tourist season, but I was made aware yesterday that a problem with the manufacturing plant in Romania has resulted in a delay, meaning that the delivery date will now be at the end of September or early October. Work is already being undertaken to see how we might bridge any gap at the beginning of the season.”

In relation to the chartered plane, which could not be used by FIGAS for commercial flights, MLA Elsby said he appreciated that “farms and businesses in camp will be disappointed. This was not what we hoped for, and indeed, what we promised when we committed significant sums to charter an additional plane to meet known demand.”

As to the tender documents for the design and construction of the new port are expected to released in late May, MLA Elsby confirmed. The process will involve a 90-day period to submit proposals.

“Much work has already been undertaken to ascertain what our industry’s needs are in a new port, and this will form part of the brief. I’m sure that a number of local businesses will be part of the various consortiums [sic] that will submit tenders and it is essential that the new port is designed not simply for our present needs, but to enable our fishing, shipping sectors, and other sectors to develop onshore facilities and facilitate increased trans-shipments.”

