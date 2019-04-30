Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, May 1st 2019 - 02:55 UTC

VIDEO: A National Guard riot vehicle ran over protesters in Caracas

Tuesday, April 30th 2019 - 17:25 UTC
Full article
An armored vehicle of the National Guard (GN) of Venezuela intentionally ran over a group of citizens who were demonstrating in support of the call to activate the so-called “operation freedom”, led by the president in charge Juan Guaidó on a highway in Caracas.

The incident occurred after a group of demonstrators attacked the fence that protects the La Carlota air base, in an attempt to enter the military compound and support the military insurrection that backs the “end of usurpation” of Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

For his part, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said on Tuesday that the opposition “seek bloodshed” and made them responsible for “any death that occurs in the streets.”

”Anyone who arrives in Miraflores (Presidential residence) because of violence will be overthrown by violence, if we have to use weapons, we will use them,” the official said in a statement broadcast by VTV. During the message, the minister was surrounded by the military of the high command.

RunRunes reported that a woman with bullet wound entered a hospital in Caracas' town of Chacao and 19 people had entered to the same hospital as victims of the strong repression on the Francisco Fajardo Highway and in the vicinity of the La Carlota air base.

