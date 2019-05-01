Tens of thousands demonstrated in partial strike in Argentina; unions divided as to how face Marci’s austerity measures

Tens of thousands of Argentines demonstrated on Tuesday in a partial strike that grounded airplanes and shut banks and other businesses to protest the economic policies of President Mauricio Macri.

The truck drivers' union was one of the main groups calling for the protests that saw airplanes parked on the tarmac and transit buses lined up in rows at their terminal.

Sea traffic was also suspended, most schools closed and many shops as well as banks were shut.

Macri's popularity has fallen in recent months, a disappointing sign for the president just six months out from elections in which he hopes to win a second term.

In an effort to reduce the state deficit, the government last year launched an austerity plan that has cut services to low-income Argentines.

The measures came in exchange for a US$ 56 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund to help the South American country battle its currency crisis and soaring prices.

Inflation over the last 12 months was around 55%, while the spending power of ordinary citizens has been in freefall.

“Take Macri, leave the dollars,” read one banner in reference to the IMF loan repayments.

The same slogan was also scrawled on the wall of a building next to that of the US bank JP Morgan.

Unemployment is increasing, poverty now affects 32% of the population and 41% of children, while businesses lay off workers and consumption drops.

The partial strike followed a protest called by trade unions in early April which saw thousands of demonstrators march in Buenos Aires against Macri's economic policies.

Not all unions joined the strike since there is great discrepancy about the leadership of the workers organizations. Anyhow the strike to have more impact was organized a day before May first, when Argentina comes to a complete standstill. A sign of weakness rather than strength for the organizers, the teamsters union.