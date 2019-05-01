The Argentine Peso responds to central bank measures sponsored by the IMF

The peso was up 1.12% at the open to 43.60 per U.S. dollar, before falling back to nearly unchanged from Monday’s close at 44.40 to the greenback

Argentina’s embattled peso currency gained briefly against the dollar on Tuesday after the central bank announced measures aimed at controlling volatility of the currency amid a grinding recession.

On Monday, immediately after the central bank unveiled its new policies, the peso surged to close the day 3.56% stronger.

The measures gave the central bank more freedom to support the local currency by loosening a no-intervention peso trading band that had been in place since October, an effort to calm local markets.

The approach to volatility in the foreign currency market was agreed with the IMF which has extended a US$ 56.7 billion stabilization credit.