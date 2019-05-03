Bombardier selling its Northern Ireland operations: 3.600 jobs on the line

3rd Friday, May 2019 - 08:29 UTC Full article

The company said it would be working closely with employees and unions, through any future transition period

The aerospace firm, Bombardier, is putting its Northern Ireland operation up for sale as part of a reorganization of the business. The Canadian aircraft manufacturer employs about 3,600 people across several locations in Northern Ireland.

The company said it would be working closely with employees and unions, through any future transition period. Unions said it caused “uncertainty” for workers at Northern Ireland's biggest manufacturing employer.

It is selling off its aerospace operations in Belfast, Newtownabbey, Newtownards and Dunmurry. The company's Moroccan operation is also being sold off.

In a statement, Bombardier said it was consolidating all aerospace assets into a “single, streamlined and fully integrated business”.“As a result, Bombardier will pursue the divestiture of its Belfast and Morocco aero-structures businesses”.

The statement added: “Our sites in Belfast and Morocco have seen a significant increase in work from other global customers in recent years. ”We are recognized as a global leader in aero-structures, with unique end-to-end capabilities - through design and development, testing and manufacture, to after-market support.“

It said Bombardier was committed to finding the right buyer. ”We understand that this announcement may cause concern among our employees, but we will be working closely with them and our unions as matters progress, and through any future transition period to a new owner.

“There are no new workforce announcements as a result of this decision.” Last November, Bombardier said it was to cut a further 490 jobs from its Northern Ireland operations.

Business Secretary Greg Clark spoke to representatives of the company before the announcement was made. “The Belfast plant is one of our most important aerospace facilities in the country and a vital asset in the UK's leading aerospace sector,” he said in a statement.

“The government will work with potential buyers to take this successful and ambitious business forward.”

Susan Fitzgerald, the regional coordinating officer with Unite trade union, said that the Bombardier workforce have been “bracing for a shock announcement every morning”.

“The sale causes significant uncertainty for workers and members,” she said.

Stephen Kelly of Manufacturing NI warned that, between workers and Bombardier suppliers, the sale will have a direct impact on 12,000 jobs in the Northern Ireland economy.

“It's deeply worrying for the suppliers... and it is deeply worrying for the workers,” said Mr Kelly.

Bombardier, which is based in Montreal, has more than 68,000 employees in 28 countries. Last month, it slashed its full-year revenue forecast from US$18bn to US$ 17bn due to timing of aircraft deliveries, production challenges in its train-making division and unfavorable currency conversions.