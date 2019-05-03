Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, May 3rd 2019 - 23:22 UTC

Brexit frustration: English voters punish both Conservatives and Labour, Liberal Democrats big wins

Friday, May 3rd 2019 - 09:05 UTC
With just under a third of English local council vote results declared, Tories lost 212 councilors and Labour 54 councilors, while the Lib-Dem gained 145 With just under a third of English local council vote results declared, Tories lost 212 councilors and Labour 54 councilors, while the Lib-Dem gained 145

English voters used local elections to punish both Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party for the deadlock over Brexit, partial results showed on Friday.

With just under a third of English local council vote results declared, the Conservative Party had lost 212 councilors and the Labour Party had lost 54 councilors, according to a BBC tally. The Liberal Democrats gained 145.

More than 8,000 seats on English councils - administrative bodies responsible for day-to-day decisions on local policy from education to waste management - are up for grabs. Full results are due later on Friday.

The United Kingdom was due to have left the European Union on March 29, though Mrs May has been unable to get her divorce deal approved by Parliament.

It is now unclear when, how and even if Brexit will happen, but the current deadline for leaving is Oct 31.

