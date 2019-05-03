Venezuela will be a central issue of the Lavrov and Pompeo meeting

3rd Friday, May 2019 - 13:47 UTC Full article

The tensions in Venezuela will mark the meeting that the Russian Foreign Minister, Lavrov, and Pompeo, will hold next week in Finland

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Arctic Council meeting, which begins Monday in the city of Rovaniemi. The tension in Venezuela will mark the meeting where

Moscow announced on Friday that the political crisis in the South American country will be a central topic in the talks, RIA news agency informed.

The tensions led by a military insurrection will mark the meeting that the Russian Foreign Minister, Lavrov, and Pompeo, will hold next week in Finland. The information was confirmed by the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergey Riabkov.

Lavrov has warned his US counterpart on Wednesday that “the continuation of aggressive steps” by Washington toward Venezuela could have “serious consequences”.

The United States claimed on Tuesday, the day when a number of insurrected military officials appeared supporting the Venezuela’s President in charge appointed by the Parliament, Juan Guadó, that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was on his way out, saying he had a plane ready and that senior officials were plotting to oust him, even as the authoritarian firebrand appeared to survive a military uprising. However, Russia presumably stopped him.

“With the clear support of the United States”, the Venezuelan opposition tried to carry out a coup d'état, according to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

“The meeting between Lavrov and Pompeo will take place in Rovaniemi [Finland] It is clear that Venezuela will be the main subject of the talks,” Riabkov said, adding that it is also very likely that the issues of the situation will be addressed. Syria and “maybe from Ukraine”.

United States President Donald Trump accused Cuba of propping up Maduro and warned of fresh action against the communist island which has allegedly sent thousands of troops to crisis-hit Venezuela.

Hours after a revolt by military officers to oust Maduro appeared to be fizzling out, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dropped a bombshell by saying that the Venezuelan president had been prepared to go into exile in Cuba until ally Russia dissuaded him.