Argentine lawmaker wounded and aide killed in a shooting close to Congress

An Argentine lawmaker was wounded on Thursday and an aide was killed in a shooting about a block from the National Congress in downtown Buenos Aires, in what the country's security minister described as a “mafia-style” attack.
Two attackers shot at Congressman Hector Olivares and his adviser, Miguel Yadon, in early on Thursday. Yadon died at the scene and Olivares was in “serious condition” after undergoing surgery at a Buenos Aires hospital, officials said.
“There is progress in the investigation. We believe the objective was Yadon, and they didn't want to kill,” Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said at a press conference. Olivares is from the northern province of La Rioja.
Bullrich rolled surveillance video of the attack, which appeared to show Yadon and Olivares fall to the ground after being shot. In the video, two people emerge from a nearby parked car and stay for a few moments at the scene before driving away. Authorities later located the car, she said.
Bullrich said the shooting was premeditated, but that the motive, and whether it was political or personal, was still unknown and being investigated.
The Chamber of Deputies, one of the two chambers of Argentina's Congress and of which Olivares is a member, condemned the “brutal attack” in a statement on Thursday.
“We are going to go to great lengths to understand what happened and find the culprits,” President Mauricio Macri said in a brief televised statement after the attack.
“Chuckle..., chuckle..”Posted 3 hours ago 0
You appear to find this appalling crime amusing.
“ ...“killed” ...Nisman...under the direct command of Mme. Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner...”
Following the simple logic of who ticks all of the boxes for means, motive and opportunity in either case tends to point to Peronists doesn't it.
A first, news about this murderous attack sent chills down the spine of many Argentines who still remember a time where violence was the way to solve political differences.Posted 1 hour ago 0
Security minister Patricia Bullrich was quick to advance that the attack had to be the work of “mafia,” “sicarios,” or else “political crime.”
However, it quickly became obvious, not only that the crime had been carried out by none of the above; surveillance cameras covered the attack and showed a couple of individuals leaving huge amounts of evidence as they drove away from the crime scene, visibly intoxicated.
It has to be said that Bullrich wasn't alone in jumping the gun -- Zaphod, our expert on all things Argentina, thought this crime was a golden opportunity to fan the flames of hatred:
”(Ticking the) boxes for means, motive and opportunity in either case tends to point to Peronists doesn't it.”
Zaphod made his misleading comment more than a day after the attack, when it's clear that politics was not involved. By doing so, he has shown his utter disregard for real facts when an opportunity to score some cheap political points arises.
TWIMC...Posted 1 hour ago -1
Do not believe all the booooring evidence that shows that the killers were two men of Roma descent..., the husband and the father of a 24 years old moher of two that was being extra-maritally fucked by the killed...
It is much more fun to believe our security minister..., Pato Bullrich...,who has invented all the above fairy tales about Iranian-Cuban-Venezuelan Ninja Assasin Commando Unit that “killed” chantapufi Nisman... the Ultra dangerous Resistencia Ancestral Mapuche..., those filthy Abo terrorists whose beheadings of thousands of Christian babies have morphed Patagonia into a battlezone worse than Syria... and that now is babbling about a “Murderous Gypsy Mafia Ring”...
Good thing them killers weren't Jews...
Turnip Minister Pato Bullrich would be organizing a Kristallnacht by now...