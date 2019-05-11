LATAM Airlines for second year running, “Best Global Airline in South America”

LATAM was also recognized for the ‘Best Seat Comfort’, ‘Best Cabin Service’, ‘Best Entertainment’ and ‘Best Wi-Fi’ in South America

LATAM Airlines Group was named for the second year running as the ‘Best Global Airline in South America’ in the Passenger Experience Association of Airlines (APEX) Passenger Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California. LATAM was also recognized for the ‘Best Seat Comfort’, ‘Best Cabin Service’, ‘Best Entertainment’ and ‘Best Wi-Fi’ in South America.

“For LATAM, our passengers are our priority and it is an honor to receive this distinction, based on their feedback, for the second consecutive year. In 2019, we have also been recognized for the best cabin service in the region, which is testament to the professionalism and service quality of our crew and encourages us to continue improving,” said Juan Ordoñez, Director of Onboard Service, LATAM Airlines Group. “We work day-in, day-out, to ensure the best possible service – from the ticket purchase to ensuring our flights arrive to their destination on time – and we will continue to seek ways to further improve the travel experience.”

APEX CEO, Dr. Joe Leader, added: “LATAM has been recognized with a record number of APEX Regional Passenger Choice Awards. Having personally experienced the level of service and quality that LATAM provides, I understand why thousands of verified passengers highly rated the airline, helping them to earn these respected and prestigious industry honors.”

In March 2019, LATAM inaugurated its first aircraft with its new cabin experience. Over the next two years, LATAM will transform the cabins of two-thirds of its long and short haul fleet through an unprecedented US$400 million investment. Highlights include new all-aisle access Premium Business seats on long-haul flights; LATAM+ Seats, which offer Economy passengers on all flights the opportunity to choose seats with greater space, dedicated overhead bins and premium services such as priority boarding; as well as a state-of-the-art in-flight entertainment system